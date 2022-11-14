Flights cancelled due to fog

A departures sign at Heathrow

A handful of UK flights were cancelled on Monday morning due to fog.

A spokesman for Heathrow – which was one of the airports affected – said poor visibility meant the rate at which planes could take off and land was reduced.

British Airways cancelled 15 departures from Heathrow, which were all to domestic and short-haul destinations.

The airline said in a statement: “Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog.

“We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.