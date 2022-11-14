Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flights cancelled due to fog

UK NewsPublished:

British Airways cancelled 15 departures from Heathrow.

A departures sign at Heathrow
A departures sign at Heathrow

A handful of UK flights were cancelled on Monday morning due to fog.

A spokesman for Heathrow – which was one of the airports affected – said poor visibility meant the rate at which planes could take off and land was reduced.

British Airways cancelled 15 departures from Heathrow, which were all to domestic and short-haul destinations.

The airline said in a statement: “Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog.

“We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.

“We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News