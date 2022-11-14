Firefighters reject 5% pay offer, paving way for ballot on strike action

Fire & Rescue Service stock

Firefighters have overwhelmingly rejected a 5% pay offer, paving the way for a ballot on strike action.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said its members voted against the offer by 79%.

The union’s executive will now decide the next step, expected to be a ballot on strike action.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack, said: “FBU members have spoken. This result, on a two week turnaround, shows that there is remarkable strength of feeling amongst firefighters and control staff on this derisory pay offer.

“The ball is in the employers’ and Government’s court. There is still an opportunity to resolve this dispute and we will be writing to Fire Ministers and Government departments across the UK requesting urgent meetings.

“We have firefighters using foodbanks. Our members worked through the pandemic to help protect their communities, taking on extra duties to do so.