In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry of Lord Mayor’s Show

The new Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons waves from his state coach at Guildhall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thousands of people have gathered in the City of London to watch the Lord Mayor’s Show, a parade dating back more than 800 years.

Alderman Nicholas Lyons marked his election as the 694th Lord Mayor of London with the traditional first official engagement of his one-year term.

Nicholas Lyons waves before the parade to mark his year as Lord Mayor of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Lyons inspects military personnel during during the event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new Lord Mayor, with his wife Felicity, receive a blessing from Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Revd Andrew Tremlett (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Lord Mayor’s Show dates to the 13th century and includes a procession from Mansion House led by the bands of the Scots and Welsh Guards to St Paul’s Cathedral where the new Lord Mayor was blessed.

Many of the City’s traditional livery companies – trade associations based on medieval worker guilds – took part.

Members of the Worshipful Company of Paviors had an inflatable pig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Members of the Livery Company of the City of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Lyons then travelled in his horse-drawn state coach – the oldest ceremonial vehicle in the world still in regular use, according to show organisers – to the Royal Courts in Fleet Street to pledge loyalty to the Crown.

A groom tends to horses outside Guildhall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Lord Mayor’s Show includes traditional uniforms from the City of London’s heritage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new Lord Mayor rode in his official state coach (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The pageant dates back to the early 13th century and included more modern touches including the cast of the musical Grease, a gay pride float and the emergency services.

Cast members from the West End show Grease joined in with their hot rod from the musical (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The City of London Pride group made a colourful addition (Jonathan Brady/PA)