What the papers say – November 11

British newspapers

The working week concludes with an ex-chancellor turning on his one-time boss, the threat of more large-scale industrial action and misbehaving TV stars.

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he told Liz Truss to “slow down” her radical economic reforms or risk being out of No 10 within “two months”, according to The Times.

The Independent and i say some 100,000 civil servants have voted to take industrial action which could bring the UK to a halt.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Strike that could bring UK grinding to a halt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4D23pMHqH5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 10, 2022

The architect of the Government’s social care cap is quoted by the Daily Express as saying he would be “disgusted” if its implementation was delayed.

Friday's Front Cover: 'Tragedy' for families if care costs cap is delayed https://t.co/LwGLdp0zwM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/08L6FmMuyF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 10, 2022

Teachers have told The Guardian children not eligible for free school meals are coming to school with mouldy bread, dry cereal and sometimes no food at all.

Guardian front page, Friday 11 November 2022: Calls for action as teachers reveal scale of pupil hunger pic.twitter.com/dRyJKDz8fS — The Guardian (@guardian) November 10, 2022

National Police Chiefs Council lead Chris Noble has defied the Home Secretary’s demand for a crackdown on disruptive demonstrators, with the chief constable cited by the Daily Mail as saying “we’re not going to arrest our way out of environmental protest”.

The Daily Mirror says nuclear test veterans want a public inquiry due to their blood records being kept hidden for 70 years, which led to them being denied proper care.

Friday's front page – Veterans still fighting to get full medical records 70 years on #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/B6OKblEDjN pic.twitter.com/FP8WyTRETC — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 10, 2022

The US wants Ukraine to use next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia to seek an end to Russia’s invasion, reports The Daily Telegraph.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Use G20 talks to give peace a chance, US tells Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/uAK3ba72yj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 10, 2022

The Financial Times covers Wall Street rallying amid lower than expected US inflation in October.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 11 November https://t.co/5COW9v46Q7 pic.twitter.com/dNsB1hTCpN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 10, 2022

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has been caught using crude sexual insults behind performers’ backs, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? BELITTLE BRITAIN ? Walliams grovels as X-rated slurs about talent show's contestants are leaked #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LXn14jLt9y — Metro (@MetroUK) November 10, 2022

The Sun says ITV have halted Ferne McCann’s programme following the leaking of expletive-laden audio messages in which she called the victim of an acid attack “ugly”.

Tomorrow's front page: An acid attack victim has blasted TV's Ferne McCann for branding her "ugly" in a shocking expletive-laden audio message https://t.co/uRppAG65TY pic.twitter.com/CxJY546GFs — The Sun (@TheSun) November 10, 2022