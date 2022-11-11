Staff offered ‘route out’ after Raab reappointed to Cabinet role – reports

Dominic Raab

Senior staff were offered a “route out” of Dominic Raab’s department when he was reinstated as Justice Secretary amid concerns over his past behaviour in the role, reports suggest.

Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) during his previous stint there, according to the Guardian.

The newspaper said it had been told Mr Raab acted in a “demeaning”, “rude” and “aggressive” manner, and that his behaviour went beyond “unprofessional”, with one source branding him a “bully”.

Insiders insisted that the Justice Secretary does not engage in bullying of any kind, acknowledging he is “direct” but saying he rates his team highly.

The claims will prove troublesome for Rishi Sunak (Cameron Smith/PA)

They refuted any suggestion he does not behave in a professional manner.

The allegations will prove troublesome for Rishi Sunak, who recently came under fire for reappointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his senior team despite being told he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Sir Gavin has since resigned from his Cabinet Office role and vowed to clear his name.

The Guardian reported that around 15 staff from the Justice Secretary’s private office were taken into a room when he returned to his post, where it was acknowledged they may be worried about his conduct.

They were said to have been given the option to move roles, with some visibly emotional.

Several officials went on to switch positions within the department, with one thought to be weighing up leaving entirely, the newspaper said.

However it cited sources suggesting a couple have since returned.

Antonia Romeo, the most senior civil servant in the MoJ, is said to have spoken to Mr Raab on his return to warn him of the need to treat staff professionally and with respect.

Labour described the accusations as “deeply troubling”, arguing they raise “yet more questions” about Mr Sunak’s judgment.

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said the Prime Minister must “come clean” on whether he knew about the allegations when he reappointed Mr Raab to the MoJ, and called for the claims to be investigated “urgently and independently”.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister must ‘come clean’ on whether he knew about the allegations when he reappointed Dominic Raab to the MoJ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“With each new scandal and grubby deal, it becomes more obvious that he is a weak leader, who puts party management before the national interest,” she said.

“He claimed zero tolerance for bullying, promised a Government of integrity and pledged to urgently appoint an ethics adviser, yet is falling far short on every promise.

“Rishi Sunak is already showing he is not just failing to stop the rot but letting it fester.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper claimed the Tory Government does not have “a shred of integrity left”.

“These latest reports are deeply disturbing and must be investigated immediately by the Cabinet Office,” she said.

Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was removed from his MoJ post by Liz Truss on her elevation to No 10 in September.

He had held the Cabinet role since September 2021 and was reinstated by Mr Sunak last month.

The Guardian said it had spoken to officials who defended Mr Raab’s approach, but acknowledged it could be read as unprofessional – or even bullying.

It is understood no formal complaints have been made against the Cabinet minister.

A MoJ spokeswoman said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service.

“The Deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.”

Mr Raab’s comeback as Justice Secretary was previously branded “concerning” by opponents who criticised his record on barrister strikes and court backlogs.