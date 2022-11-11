Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Armistice Day marked with two-minute silence

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The country fell silent at 11am to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Armistice Day 2022
Armistice Day 2022

A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to mark Armistice Day.

The country fell silent at 11am on the anniversary of the end of the First World War to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Armistice Day 2022
Flag bearers, veterans and members of the public observe a two-minute silence in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
Members of the armed forces, veterans and the public observe a two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service (Jacob King/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
The clock face on Elizabeth Tower shows 11 o’clock as members of the public observe a two-minute silence in Parliament Square, Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service in Staffordshire.

Armistice Day 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester join members of the armed forces, veterans and the public during an Armistice Day service at the Armed Forces Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum (Jacob King/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
A piper plays during an Armistice Day service at Poppyscotland’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
City workers attend a ceremony at Lloyd’s of London to mark Armistice Day (Victoria Jones/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
Army veteran Tony Matthews at the Armed Forces Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum ahead of the Armistice Day service (Jacob King/PA)

Poignant services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Sir Keir Starmer bowed his head as he laid a wreath at the Euston war memorial. The Labour leader joined veterans and railway staff outside the central London station.

Armistice Day 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer outside Euston Station, London, during a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day (James Manning/PA)
Armistice Day 2022
Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, bows his head after planting a cross of remembrance during an Armistice Day service in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Commemorations took place in France, with President Emmanuel Macron laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.

France Armistice Day
French president Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)
France Armistice Day
Republican Guards at the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Belgium Armistice Day
First World War graves are seen in early morning light at Tyne Cot cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News