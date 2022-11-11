In Pictures: Armistice Day marked with two-minute silence

Armistice Day 2022

A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to mark Armistice Day.

The country fell silent at 11am on the anniversary of the end of the First World War to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Flag bearers, veterans and members of the public observe a two-minute silence in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the armed forces, veterans and the public observe a two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service (Jacob King/PA)

The clock face on Elizabeth Tower shows 11 o’clock as members of the public observe a two-minute silence in Parliament Square, Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day service in Staffordshire.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester join members of the armed forces, veterans and the public during an Armistice Day service at the Armed Forces Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum (Jacob King/PA)

A piper plays during an Armistice Day service at Poppyscotland’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

City workers attend a ceremony at Lloyd’s of London to mark Armistice Day (Victoria Jones/PA)

Army veteran Tony Matthews at the Armed Forces Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum ahead of the Armistice Day service (Jacob King/PA)

Poignant services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Sir Keir Starmer bowed his head as he laid a wreath at the Euston war memorial. The Labour leader joined veterans and railway staff outside the central London station.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer outside Euston Station, London, during a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day (James Manning/PA)

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, bows his head after planting a cross of remembrance during an Armistice Day service in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Commemorations took place in France, with President Emmanuel Macron laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.

French president Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

Republican Guards at the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)