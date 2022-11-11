Hundreds of knitted poppies to grace buildings of hospital trust

Hundreds of knitted poppies have been used as part of “incredible” displays across different hospitals to pay respect to those who served and sacrificed their lives as part of the Armed Forces.

Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust has decorated the inside and outside of its hospitals with more than 400 knitted and crocheted tributes, including wreaths, with people across the country, as well as staff, taking up their needles to contribute.

Some of the poppy wreaths (Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust)

James Blythe, managing director at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This display is just one way we wanted to show our support for the Armed Forces community and remember those who have served and sadly lost their lives.

“We can count some of our staff as veterans, and of course many of our patients and visitors will also have served or know someone who has, so this is something that’s really close to our hearts.”

The Trust has also been accredited for being “veteran aware” – with efforts including guaranteeing interviews for applicants applying for jobs who are either veterans or serving personnel being made.

Poppies outside St Helier Hospital (Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust)

This year marks the second year that the Trust has created a poppy display, with the knitted creations to be kept in storage to be used in future displays, following the period of Remembrance – which Epsom and St Helier hospitals will honour through an Armistice Day service.

Remembrance Day falls on November 11 and pays respect to members of the Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty.

Jo Brittan, patient experience manager at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, added that it was so “heartening” to see the support for the cause.