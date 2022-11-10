What the papers say – November 10

British newspapers

The front pages splash on British nurses voting for their first national strike, America’s midterm elections and Russia ordering its troops to retreat from occupied Kherson.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Star all cover looming industrial action at around half of hospitals which will cause thousands of operations to be cancelled – including for patients with cancer and other deadly diseases.

Daily Telegraph: Nurses to stage first national walkout #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SxIPIAtXtL — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 9, 2022

The Times: Russian occupiers announce military retreat from Kherson #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YsJlIbTYez — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 9, 2022

Part of Thursday's front page is a bit eggy ??https://t.co/SJ8r7iccON pic.twitter.com/pmWScaxul7 — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 9, 2022

The i adds that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has set the Government on a “collision course with striking nurses after claiming their pay demands are ‘out of step’ with the current economic circumstances the UK faces”.

The Daily Mirror carries the first-hand accounts of two nurses who say they have been forced to survive on patients’ leftovers as they struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

Elsewhere, Metro reports that more people than ever are turning to food banks to survive amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? FOOD BANKS CRISIS POINT ? 320,000 first-time users in 6 months? 1 in 5 are in work ? 40% of parcels going to kids? Milk is 'a luxury item'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rgzjr2d3rU — Metro (@MetroUK) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman has demanded police “step up” and crack down on climate change activists, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail say.

Thursday's Front Page: Suella attacks police failing to stop eco mobhttps://t.co/bf58OOlMT9#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hR1JGpknix — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 9, 2022

The Financial Times and The Guardian report the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the US midterms but still risk losing control of Congress.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 10 November pic.twitter.com/YtPOOpL9w3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 9, 2022

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 November 2022: Congress in balance as Biden defies expectations pic.twitter.com/3nQCONHcMF — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 9, 2022

Russia has ordered its troops to withdraw from the occupied city of Kherson – signally a possible major turning point in the Ukraine war, The Independent writes.

Independent digital front page: Eyes on Trump as red wave slides away #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BeqJMVEB1a — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 9, 2022

And The Sun‘s front page carries Jennifer Aniston’s “secret IVF battle to have children”.