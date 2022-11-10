31% of children spent their own money on gambling in last 12 months – report

A child using a laptop

Almost a third of 11 to 16-year-olds (31%) spent their own money on some form of gambling in the last year, according to a survey.

The most common types of gambling were legal or did not feature any age restrictions, such as playing arcade games (22%), betting between friends and family (15%) and playing cards for money (5%), the Gambling Commission’s annual Young People and Gambling report said.

A minority of children said their gambling was on fruit and slot machines (3%), betting on eSports (2%), National Lottery scratchcards (1%), playing National Lottery online instant win games (1%), placing a bet through a betting website or app (1%), or playing casino games online (1%).

Overall, 0.9% of the age group are classed as problem gamblers.

Some 2.4% are considered to be “at risk” gamblers while 27.3% are “non-problem” gamblers.

Most young people (78%) who spent their own money gambling in the last 12 months said they did so because they considered it fun.

Three in 10 (28%) said they had seen family members they live with gamble, of which 7% indicated that it had resulted in arguments or tension at home.

However, one in 10 (11%) said that gambling by a family member had helped to pay for things such as holidays, trips or clubs.

The commission said: “In this year’s survey, whilst the headline data around regulated age-restricted products is encouraging, there is clearly a group who still struggle with gambling.

“We are committed to understanding and acting on these findings in more detail to help us, and a variety of other stakeholders, appreciate if and how young people are playing on regulated and non-regulated products, the challenges, and the wider implications.”

It added: “Preventing gambling-related harm is at the heart of our work and we have accelerated our drive to make gambling even safer.