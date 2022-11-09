Man arrested after eggs thrown at King and Queen Consort in York

A protester is tackled in York

A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to the city by local dignitaries when a protester started booing the pair before throwing four eggs at them.

All of the eggs missed, before the King and Queen Consort were ushered away.

The King shelters under an umbrella outside York Minster (Danny Lawson/PA)

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate.

He currently remains in police custody, a spokesperson said.

Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

Police officers at Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway and focus for grand events, were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for Wednesday’s royal visit.

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at the King (Jacob King/PA0

The protester was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

The suspect was later carried away in handcuffs, with his legs bound by two uniformed officers, who put him in the back of a police van.

As police were detaining the protester, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

An egg which was thrown at the King (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

It was last carried out by his mother, the Queen, in 2012.

The King then appeared unfazed as he went on a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds.

Charles and Camilla were beginning the second day of a two-day visit to Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements.

They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

The King and Queen Consort during a visit to York Minster (Danny Lawson/PA)

After leaving the ceremony at Micklegate Bar, Charles and Camilla went to York Minster, where the King unveiled the statue to his “beloved” mother.

Speaking at the ceremony, Charles said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

“Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

The 2m sculpture weighing 1.1 tonnes and made from lepine limestone from France was designed to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and was completed in August, the month before her death.

Charles and Camilla also joined the Archbishop of York and other dignitaries for a service at the minster and viewed a new exhibition explaining how the statue was made.

The King unveils the statue of the late Queen at York Minster (Danny Lawson/PA)

They saw a scaled model of the final sculpture as well as a maquette used in the design process.

Later, the King was cheered by crowds as he arrived in Doncaster, where he spent six minutes meeting well-wishers in an unplanned walkabout.

He and Camilla met officials in Mansion House, where the King officially conferred city status on Doncaster in a ceremony.