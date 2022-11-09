Notification Settings

Lily Allen returns to the West End to star in award-winning play

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter is the first woman to play Katurian in The Pillowman.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London

Lily Allen has returned to the West End to star in a revival of Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter first made her debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story alongside Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley at the Noel Coward Theatre.

For the role, she was awarded best female-identifying role in a play at the Whatsonstage Awards and nominated for an Olivier Award for best actress.

In upcoming The Pillowman, she plays main character Katurian, an author who is arrested due to suspicion surrounding his gruesome short stories.

Allen, who is the first woman to play the role, said Martin McDonagh’s play about a police state is “sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times”.

The Smile singer added: “I can’t wait to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Steve Pemberton attending the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London (PA)

British-Irish playwright McDonagh said: “With so many personal freedoms under attack by governments and religions around the world I think it’s a perfect time to put this play on.”

British actor and comedian, Steve Pemberton, who starred in Psychoville and Inside No. 9, also stars in the play.

The 55-year-old said: “I can’t wait to help bring this blisteringly dark and funny play to life and I’m honoured to be working with such an exciting creative team.”

Allen, in a debut TV role, will also star alongside ex-Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman in new dark comedy Dreamland.

The six-part series on Sky will see Allen attend a baby shower for her eldest sister, played by Agyeman, in the British seaside town of Margate.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now in 2023.

The Pillowman begins at the Duke of York’s Theatre on June 10 2023 and finishes on September 2 2023.

