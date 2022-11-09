Notification Settings

In Pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Yorkshire

UK NewsPublished:

The pair travelled to the area for a number of engagements.

The King and Queen Consort during a visit to York Minster
The King and Queen Consort during a visit to York Minster

The King and Queen Consort have been visiting Yorkshire for a number of engagements.

Charles and Camilla attended a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city
Charles and Camilla attended a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city (Jacob King/PA)

They were welcomed to the ancient city of York to see the unveiling of a statue of the Queen – the first to be installed since her death.

The statue, at York Minster, will overlook a new town square, with Charles saying at the unveiling ceremony: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

The King and Queen Consort wave to the crowds
Micklegate Bar is one of York’s medieval gates (Jacob King/PA)
Charles and Camilla are shown a scaled replica of the statue of Queen Elizabeth II
Charles and Camilla are shown a scaled replica of the statue of the late Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

Charles went on a walkabout to meet members of the public following the ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York
Charles went on a walkabout to meet members of the public following the ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

The 2m sculpture, weighing 1.1 tonnes and made from French limestone, was designed to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and completed in August, the month before she died.

Charles barely flinched as a protester threw four eggs and him and his wife, Camilla, near to Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway.

Charles barely reacted after an egg is thrown in his direction at Micklegate Bar
Charles barely reacted after an egg is thrown in his direction at Micklegate Bar (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
Royal visit to Yorkshire
The eggs smashed on to the ground (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
Police arrest a man for allegedly throwing the eggs
Police arrest a man for allegedly throwing the eggs (Jacob King/PA)

The King continued shaking hands with a member of the public as the eggs flew in his direction, only pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

Charles unveils the Queen's statue at York Minster
Charles unveils the Queen’s statue at York Minster (Danny Lawson/PA)

As police were detaining the man, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

It was last carried out by the Queen, his mother, in 2012.

Royal visit to Yorkshire
The statue will overlook a new square in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Britain Royals
Charles and Camilla look up at the statue (Danny Lawson/PA)

The King appeared unfazed as he did a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds.

Royal visit to Yorkshire
Charles and Camilla at Micklegate Bar (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Later, the King was cheered by crowds as he arrived in Doncaster, where he spent six minutes meeting well-wishers in an unplanned walkabout.

He and Camilla met officials in Mansion House, where the King officially conferred city status on Doncaster in a ceremony.

The pair then attended a reception with a menu which included free range egg and watercress sandwiches.

