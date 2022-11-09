Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

Nicholas Rossi court case

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard.

Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.

A hearing has been taking place at the court this week to establish the identity of the 35-year-old, who denies he is Rossi and claims to be Arthur Knight, from Ireland.

Giving evidence earlier in the week, the man claimed the fingerprints on the extradition request (those of Rossi) were meddled with, and taken from him by an NHS worker called “Patrick” on behalf of David Leavitt, a Utah county attorney.

US prosecutors say the man is Nicholas Rossi, but he claims to be Arthur Knight (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvey urged Sheriff Norman McFadyen to reject the man’s “fanciful” explanations.

He said: “The account that it was a man known only to be Patrick who took the prints from him when he was in a coma at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, that is not only fanciful but entirely outlandish.”

Earlier in the week, Tenprint Identification Officer (TIO) Lisa Davidson told the court that fingerprints taken by police in July from the man in HMP Saughton Prison are “identical” to Rossi’s fingerprints on the Interpol red notice and the extradition request.

On Tuesday, another TIO, Anita Vezza, analysing the same images, said the fingerprints had “similar characteristics on each that were unique to that person”.

In his evidence on Tuesday, the man claimed he was tattooed while unconscious in hospital, telling the court this is why he has similar tattoos to Rossi.

Making his closing submission on Wednesday, the third day of the hearing, Mr Harvey said the sheriff has the information he needs to find that the man is Rossi.

He said: “Your Lordship has authenticated photos, you have authenticated fingerprints, and your Lordship is entitled to reject the person’s outlandish explanations.

The hearing took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Your Lordship has the fingerprints which provide on its own sufficient proof that this man is the person who the Americans seek. Your Lordship has photos, tattoos and use of aliases.”

Earlier on Wednesday the court was told that US prosecutors submitted supplementary extradition requests in late October for the man.

One relates to an allegation of rape in Salt Lake City and another to an allegation of sexual assault elsewhere.

The man is already fighting an extradition request by authorities in Utah who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state.

The additional extradition requests were served on him at the court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Harvey said: “As a result of the extradition process I’m told that two other women in Utah have come forward with allegations of sexual offences.

“On Friday October 28 the US Embassy in London issued a diplomatic notice for supplementary extradition requests, requesting the extradition of the person.

“This morning Scottish ministers certified the extradition requests and copies of both extradition requests and the Scottish ministers’ certification were served on the requested person by a police constable at the court this morning.”