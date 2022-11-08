Notification Settings

Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

UK NewsPublished:

The north London-born actor enjoyed an eight-decade career across TV, film and radio.

Leslie Phillips outside Buckingham Palace after being made an OBE
Leslie Phillips, famed for starring in the Carry On films, has died at the age of 98.

The veteran actor, who died on Monday, spent eight decades in the spotlight and became well known for his suggestive catchphrases which included “Ding Dong”, “Well, hello” and “I Say!”.

Phillips died “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.

He later moved into more dramatic roles, including a Bafta-nominated turn opposite Peter O’Toole in 2006’s Venus and also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.

Phillips was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.

