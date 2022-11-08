Brighton Marathon organisers to go into administration, says council

The company behind the Brighton Marathon is calling in the administrators after failing to pay outstanding debts, according to the local authority.

Brighton and Hove City Council has said it had informed Grounded Events, which runs the annual event, that it was withdrawing permission for future events.

More than 12,000 runners have taken part in the race which has taken place each April since 2010 apart from 2020 when it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

According to the most recent filing with Companies House, Grounded Events owed £1.2 million for the 2021 financial year.

It has also been reported that last year’s winners of the race held in the East Sussex city had not been paid their prize money.

A council spokesperson said: “We are committed to hosting a Brighton Marathon next year.

“But we have made it clear to Grounded Events that we will not provide full landlord’s consent for the use of city space unless they fulfil the criteria we have set out for them.

“This includes the settling of all outstanding debts from previous years.

“We are aware that they now stated their intention to appoint administrators as a protective measure.

“We are meeting them later this week to understand the implications of this in terms of their request to run the Brighton Marathon next year.”