Sunak ‘very disappointed’ in Matt Hancock for joining I’m A Celebrity

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “very disappointed” in his former Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock for joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking on his way to Cop27 in Egypt, Mr Sunak said he supported the chief whip’s decision to suspend Mr Hancock from the Conservative Party, adding that he would not have time to watch the ITV show.

Mr Hancock, who represents West Suffolk, said he decided to enter the jungle to “go where the people are” rather than “sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock previously worked alongside each other in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet (Aaron Chown/PA)

But the Prime Minister took the opposite view on Sunday, telling The Sun he was “very disappointed” in the former health secretary because “MPs should be working hard for their constituents”.

Mr Sunak said: “I think politics is a noble profession, at its best – it can and should be – but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust.

“They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do – that is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision.”

When asked whether he would be watching the programme, Mr Sunak told the newspaper: “I genuinely won’t have the time is the honest answer.”

Jeremy Corbyn accused Matt Hancock of taking part in a ‘personality parade’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who sits as an independent MP after having the whip removed by his party, also criticised Mr Hancock’s move.

Speaking at a cost-of-living protest on Saturday, Mr Corbyn told the PA news agency: “I think it’s complete nonsense that he goes on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.