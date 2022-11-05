Three people dead after crash in Gloucestershire

Coronavirus

Three people have died following a crash near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

A Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus collided on the B4425 Bibury Road at around 8.50am on Saturday.

The 51-year-old driver of the van and a 72-year-old passenger who was in the car were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the 75-year-old driver of the Focus died after being airlifted to hospital.

We're sad to report that three people have tragically died in the collision this morning: https://t.co/9y6JRHavrS — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) November 5, 2022

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and is appealing for witnesses.

“Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand,” the force said in a statement.