Mother of Arena bombing victim criticises delay to legislation

The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has said the public is being put at risk by delays to new legislation.

Figen Murray has campaigned for a Martyn’s Law, in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, which would require public venues to take measures to safeguard customers from potential attacks.

Earlier this year, the Government announced proposals for a so-called Protect Duty for venues, but no legislation has yet been tabled.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the latest report from the inquiry into the arena attack, Ms Murray said: “I keep getting told we have the support of the Government, yet legislation is being consistently delayed. Martyn’s Law would save lives and every day it’s not in place is another day we are putting the public at risk.

Martyn Hett who was among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack (Family handout/PA)

“I have now met five different security ministers, all of whom have said how important it is and how imminent the legislation is.

“Yet over five years on from the attack, we are yet to see it. We are now hearing rumours that some in Government are trying to water it down to such an extent that it would pass in name only.

“I know that politics has been in turmoil in recent months, but there is no excuse for delaying or weakening legislation that could save thousands of lives.”

Mr Hett was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Cath Hill, who was at the arena with her son on the night of the attack and has since set up the Manchester Survivors choir, said: “We have all been through so much pain in the last five years.

“One of the few hopes we cling onto is that what happened to us will mean we learn the lessons and protect others. But for that to happen the Government needs to change their warm words into concrete legislation.”

Nick Aldworth, former UK Counter Terrorism national coordinator, added: “When you consider that myself and other senior police officers were calling for this legislation within days of the Manchester Arena attack, it’s time for that experienced view to be listened to and survivors and victims to be respected.”

Brendan Cox, widower of murdered MP Jo Cox and co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, said: “Survivors are understandably getting frustrated with government foot dragging.

“This is a law that has all-party support and would make our country safer. If there were another attack where failure to prepare made the attack more deadly, the Government would not be able to say it wasn’t warned.”

On Thursday, a report will be published detailing the findings and recommendations of Manchester Arena inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders on the emergency response to the attack.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “I’m very grateful to Figen Murray’s tireless campaigning and Martyn’s Law will ensure public places put safety and security first.

“The commitment made to the ‘Protect Duty’ in the Queen’s Speech and the 2019 manifesto remains.