Senior MPs pile pressure on Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisis

Suella Braverman

Four senior MPs have piled further pressure on the Home Secretary to explain how the Government will get to grips with the migrant crisis.

The parliamentary committee chairs have jointly written to Suella Braverman calling for clarity on how the Home Office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

They also express their “deep concerns” over the “dire” conditions at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent, asking what will be done to address the current situation and avoid overcrowding in future.

A group of people thought to be migrants gather their belongings before leaving the Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The letter states that reports in recent days suggest conditions have “substantially deteriorated” at Manston, and that “unacceptably long stays have increased, including for families and unaccompanied children”.

On Wednesday afternoon, a young girl threw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence to a PA news agency photographer, claiming there were pregnant women and sick detainees at the facility.

The note, written in broken English and addressed to “journalists, organisations, everyone” appeared to suggest 50 families had been held at Manston for more than 30 days.

In their letter to Ms Braverman, the committee chiefs call for clarity on what policies the Home Office has in place to address the conditions at the centre and ensure it does not face such overcrowding again.

A member of security staff secures screens around the Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They also say they are keen to understand how the department will cut the number of small boat arrivals, and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

The letter is signed by the chairs of the Home Affairs Committee, Justice Committee, Joint Committee on Human Rights and Women and Equalities Committee, and requests a response by November 16.

It follows a warning from council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant crisis, with the potential for disorder at Manston and the risk of far-right violence.

The leaders of 14 authorities wrote to the Home Secretary calling on the Government to stop using the county as an “easy fix for what is a national, strategic issue”, claiming they were under disproportionate pressure because of their location.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government was getting a grip on the situation and backed Ms Braverman’s handling of the issue.

He said she had taken “significant steps” to address the problem of overcrowding at the Manston centre.