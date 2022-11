I couldn’t care less about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance – Yousaf

Matt Hancock

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending jungle appearance.

Mr Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians and from within his own party, with the Tory whip suspended, following his decision to join the reality TV programme.

Mr Yousaf, who worked with Mr Hancock when he was UK Health Secretary during the pandemic, said there are far bigger issues to be concerned about than what jungle challenges he faces.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf ruled out ever appearing on the show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

During a visit to Bangholm Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said: “I couldn’t care less, frankly. I genuinely have so much else on my plate that I just couldn’t care less what he is doing, what he’s eating and what challenges he’s involved in.

“I wish nobody any ill, I have to say, and I dealt with Matt Hancock when I was first in this role, but what Matt Hancock chooses to do is for Matt Hancock.

“I genuinely, without any disrespect, couldn’t care less.”