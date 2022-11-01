Former health secretary Matt Hancock set to join I’m A Celebrity…

Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity...

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly signed up to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Mr Hancock will swap representing his constituents at Westminster for eating bugs in the jungle, according to The Sun.

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit as health secretary after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office.

Matt Hancock (James Manning/PA)

He risks being punished at Westminster for going on the ITV show – when Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went to the Australian jungle in 2012 she had the whip suspended.

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.