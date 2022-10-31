Charles sends message of condolence to South Korea following crowd surge deaths

Royal engagements in Scotland

The King has said the UK “stands in solidarity” with the people of South Korea in a message of condolence following the crowd surge that killed more than 150.

Charles said both he and the Queen Consort were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news of the deaths during during recent Halloween festivities in Seoul.

In his message to the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol, the King said: “I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee pay a silent tribute to the crush victims at a memorial altar in Seoul (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP/PA)

“However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families. We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered injury.

“Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning.”