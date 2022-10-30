What the papers say – October 30

British newspapers

The Prime Minister’s links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Sunak to stamp out "woke policing"'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HH6OyhqXyb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2022

The Prime Minister has also scrapped plans for a £250 million “vanity project” yacht, according to the Sunday Express.

The Independent reports the PM has been warned of growing sentiment among voters for a general election.

Independent digital front page: Bolsonaro’s fight for power #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eGWfTigtlq — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 29, 2022

The Observer says No 10 is alarmed at Boris Johnson’s plans to travel to the Cop 27 climate summit, after the PM declared he himself would not be attending.

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Home Secretary Suella Braverman being accused of ignoring advice that the Government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers.

Sunday Times Braverman ‘ignored advice over illegally detained’ asylum seekers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/awWTwGGhst — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 29, 2022

The Daily Star Sunday says Liz Truss had her phone hacked by Russian spies.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday carries an interview with Simon Cowell, who said becoming a father saved him from being a workaholic.

On tomorrow's front page: Simon Cowell reveals becoming a dad saved him from ‘dark’ obsession with work and how he has turned his life around https://t.co/VD5uE7Txvl pic.twitter.com/86joye2zKW — The Sun (@TheSun) October 29, 2022