Coffey on Cop27: Sunak not focused on ‘just a gathering of people in Egypt’

Therese Coffey

The Environment Secretary defended Rishi Sunak pulling out of the Cop27 climate summit by arguing he will show “global leadership” rather than attending “just a gathering of people in Egypt”.

Therese Coffey suggested on Friday the United Nations conference in Sharm El-Sheikh is not one of the “big political summits” despite Joe Biden being expected to attend next month.

The new Prime Minister has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after deciding not to attend despite Liz Truss having planned to travel to represent the UK there.

Mr Sunak is also facing calls to go further on his windfall tax on oil and gas giants as their profits continue to soar as they benefit from high prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend his first Prime Minister’s Questions as Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He is considering potentially increasing the levy or expanding it to include renewable energy generators as he seeks to plug a multi-billion pound black hole, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Ms Coffey argued Mr Sunak was “prioritising” the autumn budget which he delayed to November 17 as one of her defences of him not going to Cop 27.

She insisted the “big political” iterations of the summits only take place every five years, with next month’s being more “low key”.