What the papers say – October 27

A collection of British newspapers

Rishi Sunak’s packed first full day in the top job leads many of the papers, but there is still room for coverage of Harry Styles’ “secret snog” with Florence Pugh.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has torn up his predecessor Liz Truss’ economic plans, with the Financial Times saying a delay to the highly-anticipated autumn budget has won “breathing space” for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Thursday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Sunak reconsiders tax rises as Budget delay saves £15bn” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fKqxZUjpjv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 27 October https://t.co/vBRekQSpiT pic.twitter.com/Rk9HhW5M73 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 26, 2022

There are warnings of far-reaching cuts to public spending as the PM tries to steady the economy, according to the i.

The Independent says there has been “relief” from environmentalists as the Government reinstated its ban on shale gas fracking, with the move also covered by The Guardian.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Relief as Sunak brings back ban on fracking” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qGSHVgH9bh — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

Guardian front page, Thursday 27 October 2022: Fracking banned and pensions in spotlight as Truss legacy rejected pic.twitter.com/7oioqgXOaO — The Guardian (@guardian) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the PM’s apparent backtracking on protecting the pension triple lock is “just torture” for millions of fearful Britons, reports the Daily Express.

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Do You REALLY Want To Scrap Pension Triple Lock Again?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o2ydIf5mPq — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

The Times writes that Mr Sunak is preparing a radical set of education reforms as a public policy “silver bullet”.

The 42-year-old’s premiership faces a “major test” after the official in charge of tackling illegal Channel migration admitted the asylum system was “overwhelmed”, says the Daily Mail.

Metro has former England striker Gary Lineker leading criticism of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, should be “respectful of the host nation”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? 'DON'T BE GAY AT WORLD CUP' ? Backlash as Foreign Secretary tells LGBTQ fans to 'flex and compromise' while at tournament in Qatar#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Tzoe4jwWYG — Metro (@MetroUK) October 26, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Daily Mirror‘s Pride of Britain awards for recognising his people’s bravery.

The Sun says Harry Styles had a “secret snog” with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh prior to dating the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

On tomorrow's front page: Harry Styles secretly kissed Florence Pugh on movie set – sparking rift with Olivia Wildehttps://t.co/11sCSftCZ3 pic.twitter.com/nX7UPyeQ50 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 26, 2022

And the Daily Star warns of the UK’s streets being roamed by “zombie pigeons” which cannot fly and walk in circles with their heads tilted.