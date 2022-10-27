Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014

Girls walking to school (Ian West/PA)

The number of referrals of children in England to social services who are assessed as needing help is at its highest level for eight years, figures show.

Some 413,320 “episodes of need” started in the year ending March 2022 – the highest since 2014, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.

These are logged when a child is referred to social services and assessed as being in need of its services, with some children having more than one episode of need in a year.

Overall, there were 650,270 referrals – up 8.8% from 2021 and up 1.1% from 2020.

The latest annual rise was driven by a 59.0% rise in referrals from schools, which the DFE data release said “might have been expected” given attendance restrictions are no longer in place following the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of referrals from schools – 129,090 – was the highest since 2014.

It follows a drop-off in referrals from schools in the year to March 2021 as Covid-19 swept through England and disrupted education, with many pupils home-schooled.

Over a third of referrals in 2022 resulted in no further action after initial consideration or were subsequently assessed as not in need.

Overall, 404,310 children were assessed as being in need – up 4.1% from the previous year and the highest number since 2018.

This is the equivalent of one in every 30 children.

Of these, more than half (230,830) had abuse or neglect identified as their primary need when assessed.

The number of children where abuse or neglect was identified as the main factor rose by 5% between 2021 and 2022.

The most common additional factors identified at the end of assessment included concern about a parent’s mental health (158,330) or alcohol abuse (70,310), that a parent is a victim of domestic abuse (160,690), and the child’s mental health (87,750).

Data was collected on child criminal exploitation for the first time in 2022, and was identified as a factor in 10,140 episodes.