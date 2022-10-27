Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry’s memoir to be released in January

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Duke of Sussex’s book is expected to examine his life as ‘the spare’.

Duke of Sussex
Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, which is expected to lay bare his life as a royal, will be published in the new year.

Harry’s book is called Spare, a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare”, and will be released globally on January 10.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and in a press release the publisher said: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century – two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

Diana's funeral
Harry walking behind the coffin of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 (PA)

“As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

A spokesman for the King declined to comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News