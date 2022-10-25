Two men dead and another in critical condition after east London shooting

Metropolitan Police report

Two men have been killed and a third critically injured in a shooting in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Henley Road in Ilford at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

They found three men with gunshot injuries. One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died a short time later.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.