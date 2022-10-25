Notification Settings

Vegetable oil and pasta top list of soaring prices for everyday items

UK News

Pasta and vegetable oil prices have soared by nearly two-thirds, while tea costs close to 50% more than it did a year ago.

Cooking oil on supermarket shelf

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said the cost of some of the cheapest food in supermarkets has risen by nearly two-thirds in the last year, heaping extra pressure on struggling households.

Prices have risen across the board, but the ONS has collected 1.5 million prices over the last year to track changes to the cheapest available items on a supermarket’s website.

It gives a snapshot of the extra costs faced by households who are shopping on a budget.

CONSUMER Prices
(PA Graphics)

Price changes between September 2021 and September 2022

Vegetable oil: 65.2%
Pasta: 59.9%
Tea: 46%
Chips: 38.7%
Bread: 37.6%
Biscuits: 34.4%
Mixed frozen vegetables: 31.9%
Milk: 29.4%
Crisps: 23.7%
Tomatoes: 19.3%
Instant coffee: 18.8%
Sausages: 18.3%
Onions: 18%
Apples: 17.2%
Baked beans: 16.2%
Potatoes: 13.2%
Fish Fingers: 13.1%
Tomato ketchup: 12.1%
Breakfast cereal: 10.6%
Cheese: 10.4%
Chicken breast: 10.1%
Ham: 9.9%
Bananas: 7%
Fruit squash: 6.7%
Yoghurt: 6.6%
Pizza: 3.2%
Rice: -0.2%
Granulated sugar: -0.3%
Beef mince: -7.4%
Fruit juice orange: -8.9%



