Sunak delivers one of longest first speeches by a new PM

Rishi Sunak makes his first speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London

Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister was one of longest delivered in Downing Street by a newly appointed prime minister in recent decades.

He spoke for five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than the time taken by nearly all of his predecessors when they made similar remarks at the start of their premiership.

The one exception is Boris Johnson, who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds in Downing Street after being appointed prime minister in 2019.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak spoke for almost two minutes longer than Liz Truss, who took four minutes and four seconds to deliver her first speech in September 2022.