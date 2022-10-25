Suffolk radio presenter hailed as ‘all round lovely man’ following on-air death

A radio

A local radio presenter who died while presenting on air has been described as a “dear friend” and “all round lovely man” by those that worked with him.

Tim Gough died suddenly, aged 55, while presenting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show on Monday.

Mr Gough is said to have been broadcasting from a studio at his home when he died.

The station said in a statement: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.”

James Hazell, owner of the station, later added: “You may have heard me say today, in an emotional state, that I was not sure about the future of GenX in light of the devastating news of Tim’s death. Well I am now… because of the hundreds of loving messages.

“Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing.

“We are going to create the best radio station we possibly can, that Suffolk is proud of. It will be Tim’s legacy.”

Virgin Radio UK presenter Amy Voce said: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful.

“I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio…”

Gaynor Marshall, an executive producer for BBC radio, added: “Such sad news. When I was at Smooth Radio Nottingham he took me under his wing, super caring and all round lovely man. What an awful shock.”

Mr Gough grew up in a village close to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986.