Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint HQ of climate sceptic think tank in London

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted the offices of a climate sceptic think tank in central London.

Two protesters sprayed orange paint across the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster at around 11am on Tuesday.

Just Stop Oil said they were targeting the HQ Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which aims to combat what it sees as harmful climate policies.

The GWPF, founded by former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson, is among several lobby groups and think tanks with offices in the building.

The spray paint came as part of a wider protest which saw a total of six protesters block Horseferry Road at the junction with Tufton Street in Westminster on Tuesday morning.

? BREAKING: FOSSIL FUEL LOBBYIST HQ SPRAYED WITH PAINT ? ? At 11am today, six Just Stop Oil supporters blocked the road and sprayed paint on 55 Tufton Street – headquarters of fossil fuel lobbyists that backed Liz Truss.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network pic.twitter.com/K9c48gkVmO — Just Stop Oil ⚖️?? (@JustStop_Oil) October 25, 2022

The group disrupted traffic as they sat in the road holding Just Stop Oil banners.

Some protesters glued themselves onto the tarmac in the road while others locked themselves together.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: “We’re on the streets of London because politics is broken.

“It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady, opaquely funded lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power thanks to Liz Truss.

“Decades of climate denial and delay, which they promoted, mean that we now face an existential crisis,” they added.

“Liz Truss’s toxic pro-oil policies helped end her career – and unless we ditch them, they’ll finish us off too. We cannot afford new oil and gas.”

The organisation continues its month-long series of protests as it calls for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.