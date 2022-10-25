Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as Business Secretary after conceding he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet despite recanting his claim the new Prime Minister was a “socialist”.

The old ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss was the first to acknowledge on Tuesday that he was out as the newly appointed Conservative leader began a Government shake-up.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told the PA news agency: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.