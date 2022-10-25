Disabled people more likely to have difficulty affording energy, mortgage or rent

A temperature control on a radiator

Disabled people are more likely to have difficulty affording their energy bills, mortgage or rent and to fall behind on payments, figures suggest.

More than half (55%) of disabled people are struggling to afford their energy bills, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This compares with 40% of non-disabled adults who paid energy bills during the period June 22 to September 11.

And 36% of disabled people said they found it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments, compared with 27% of non-disabled adults paying these expenses.

The rising #CostOfLiving is having a bigger impact on certain population groups. Characteristics affecting people’s ability to afford their energy, rent or mortgage payments include: ▪️ disability status▪️ ethnicity▪️ home ownership status ➡️ https://t.co/pfUay7lryA pic.twitter.com/YZhVYflX42 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

Overall, 45% of all adults who paid energy bills and 30% of all adults paying rent or mortgage payments found these difficult to afford.

The ONS analysed responses from 13,305 people aged 16 and over in Britain to track the impact of increased cost of living as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

The findings also suggest that other groups hit harder by the cost of living are renters, those paying for energy via prepayment, and those of black or black British, Asian or Asian British and mixed or multiple ethnicity.

69% of Black or Black British adults and 59% of Asian or Asian British adults reported difficulty affording energy bills, compared with 44% of White adults ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/W8JadPL7tp — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

Disabled people were more likely to have fallen behind on key bills.

Overall, 3% of adults reported being in arrears on their rent or mortgage payments, and 5% reported being behind on their energy bills.

This rose to 4% and 7% of disabled people respectively.

Adults who were renting their home were more likely than those paying a mortgage to find it difficult to afford their energy, rent or mortgage payments.

72% of adults who paid for energy by top up prepayments reported difficulty affording it, compared with 42% of those who paid by either direct debit or one-off payments ⚡️ This data covers 29 September to 9 October 2022. ➡️ https://t.co/pfUay7lryA pic.twitter.com/JkCzppH6ZH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

Around one in 10 (11%) renters reported being behind on their energy bills, and 5% reported being behind on their rent payments.

This is compared with 3% and 1% of those with a mortgage respectively.

And 60% of renters reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 43% of those with a mortgage, while 39% struggled with affording rent, versus 23% of people who found it difficult to pay their mortgage.

Two-thirds (69%) of black or black British adults, and 59% of Asian or Asian British adults reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 44% of white respondents.