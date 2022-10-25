Boris Johnson congratulates Rishi Sunak and urges Tories to offer ‘full support’

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson has congratulated new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and urged Conservatives to give him “their full and wholehearted support”.

The former PM’s words came after he dropped out of the Tory leadership race – claiming he had the nominations needed to make it on to the ballot paper but admitting he could not unite the party.

His withdrawal meant the leadership contest ended on Monday.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

Shortly after Mr Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mr Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.”

The former premier offered his congratulations a day later than messages from outgoing PM Liz Truss and Mr Sunak’s fellow leadership hopeful, Penny Mordaunt.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Johnson said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.