Starmer urged to submit motion of no confidence in ‘disastrous’ Tory government

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is being urged to push for a vote of no confidence in the Tories – with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford vowing he will work with other opposition parties to try to make this happen in a bid to force an early general election.

Mr Blackford has written to Sir Keir – who as the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons is the only MP who can submit a formal vote of no confidence motion.

The SNP MP insisted that opposition leaders “cannot stand idly by as the Tories attempt to impose their third prime minister in the space of three months”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has written to Sir Keir Starmer, saying a motion of no confidence could help bring about an early general election (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Blackford told Sir Keir: “It is time to trigger a motion of no-confidence in this disastrous Tory government and – most importantly – it is time for people to have their say in a general election.”

Passing a motion of no confidence in the Conservative government could trigger an early general election.

However, it is uncertain if such a motion would be passed, with the Tories holding a majority at Westminster.

But Mr Blackford insisted that “with a vacuum at the top of the Tory leadership”, the time was right to “trigger that motion and attempt to force a general election”.

Opposition parties need to “impose maximum pressure” on the Conservative government, the SNP MP added.

He urged Sir Keir: “I hope we can act together to stop this shambles, put maximum pressure on the Tories as they fight each other, and let the people have their democratic say in a general election.”

His comments came as he accused the Conservatives of having “taken a wrecking ball to the UK economy and made families suffer – as mortgage rates rise, pensions fall, and soaring inflation pushes up household bills”.

Mr Blackford continued: “Having done so much damage, they simply cannot be allowed to impose a third Tory prime minister without an election. It would be unthinkable and undemocratic. Voters must get a say.”