Teenager arrested in Scotland over ‘brutal’ murder of 19-year-old man in London

Alleged murder victim Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses

A teenage boy has been arrested in Scotland in connection with a man’s murder in London.

Police detained the 17-year-old in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He was then transferred to a London police station.

Kane Moses, 19, died after being stabbed in Tottenham High Road near to Holcombe Market on Friday September 30.

Police were called at 5.30pm after reports of “an altercation”.

A post-mortem examination ruled Mr Moses died from a stab wound to the chest.

The Met’s murder probe is led by Detective Inspector Daniel Catmull who, before the arrest, said: “My heart goes out to the family of this young man.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack.”

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference 5327 of September 30.