Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – October 19

UK NewsPublished:

Pensions, profits and strikes feature among the mastheads.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The nation’s papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on Ms Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”.

Metro says the PM is now more unpopular than her predecessor, while The Guardian continues with coverage of Tory party in-fighting.

The Independent uses its front page to call for an early general election.

The Times says Jeremy Hunt will postpone a proposed cap on social care costs, while the Financial Times reports Mr Hunt is preparing to target bank profits.

Elsewhere, train workers plans for a walkout over the Guy Fawkes weekend is front page of The Sun.

The Daily Star adds that we are going “back to the 70s”.

And the Daily Mirror reports a 95-year-old war veteran had to wait 26 hours on a trolley in A&E before getting a bed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News