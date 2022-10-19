Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologises ‘unreservedly’ for swearing at Steve Baker

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Channel 4 newscaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker after swearing at him in an “unguarded moment”.

The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Mr Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.

It comes after yet another tumultuous day in Westminster which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary.

After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Mr Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say “what a c***”.

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

I appreciate you apologising. Thank you. — Steve Baker MP FRSA ? (@SteveBakerHW) October 19, 2022

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

Baker later replied to the tweet accepting the apology.