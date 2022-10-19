Firefighters struggle with rising costs as union urges members to reject 5% deal

London Fire Brigade

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) chiefs have warned firefighters are being “forced” to go to food banks and are struggling to pay their energy bills as they recommend members reject the latest 5% pay offer.

The FBU consultative ballot will open on Monday, October 31 and close on Monday, November 14.

If rejected, there will be a further ballot for strike action.

Firefighters in Scotland will also demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament on October 27 in what will be the largest FBU demonstration in many years.

Previously, a 2% offer was rejected following consultation with members.

FBU Scotland mass engagement meetings at Dundee, Aberdeen & Inverness returning strong support for the EC recommendation to reject the 5% pay proposal = pay cut and it’s #FairPayOrFireStrike @fbunational @FBUScotNorth @UnityConsults pic.twitter.com/YBfTVnPUsl — FBU Scotland (@FBUScotland) October 18, 2022

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “A 5% pay offer means a significant real terms pay cut. Inflation is currently around 10%. We cannot go on like this.

“We are a democratic union and our members will decide, but the executive council could not in good faith recommend that members accept this offer. Firefighters and control staff are being forced to go to food banks and are struggling to pay for energy.

“We were part of the key workers who the Prime Minister stood outside every week and clapped for. We took on extra duties and helped protect our communities. A real terms pay cut is a disgusting way to thank us.

“The government and local authorities have to invest enough money into the fire service so that it works – this is not up for debate.