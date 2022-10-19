Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

UK NewsPublished:

Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The Chrysler Building in New York City
The Chrysler Building in New York City

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife.

Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn was asked to decide how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should walk away with following the marriage’s breakdown.

The pair shared a £30 million home in the capital, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Justice Mostyn finished hearing arguments on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.

Mr Fuchs is a billionaire, the judge was told at a preliminary hearing earlier this year.

According to financial and media agency Bloomberg, he owns the Chrysler Building in New York City.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News