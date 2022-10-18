Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – October 18

UK NewsPublished:

The mastheads are consumed by the reversal of Liz Truss’s economic plans.

British newspapers
British newspapers

Jeremy Hunt’s axing of the Prime Minister’s tax cuts and Liz Truss’s apology are splashed across the front pages.

The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all lead on Mr Hunt’s move to “rip up” the Prime Minister’s tax plans.

The Sun dubs Ms Truss “the ghost PM” after she listened silently to Mr Hunt’s reversal of her economic vision, while the Daily Mirror says the “silent PM” has been “humiliated”.

The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is “in office, but not in power” and Metro dubs the new Chancellor the “axeman”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times focus on the new plans from Mr Hunt, with the latter warning energy bills could rise to £5000 from April.

A Monday evening apology from Mr Truss to the country is front page of the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says the PM’s “salad days” are over as her credibility “flatlines”.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News