Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor

Liz Truss has reflected on a “tough” start to her premiership, admitting things have been “difficult” in Downing Street as her tax-cutting agenda has crumbled around her.

Faced with questions over her credibility in the top job following a raft of U-turns culminating in the near-extinction of her economic plans, the Prime Minister acknowledged she has made “mistakes”, adding that things have not been “perfect”.

Speaking to the BBC, she said she cares “deeply” about the country’s success, and that is what motivates her.

Looking somewhat uncomfortable, the PM defended the slim parts of her strategy that remain intact as she insisted the Tories must now look forward.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut taxes, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” she admitted.

“It’s been a difficult time and I think we did an interview before I got the job and I said it was going to be tough because of the circumstances we’re facing as a country.”

Asked if her short tenure to date had been harder than she could have imagined, Ms Truss said she had expected things to be “tough” – and that had certainly come to pass.

She added that it had been “painful” to sack her long-term friend and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in the wake of the mini-budget market chaos, but insisted her decision was the right one.

“It was right that we changed policy,” she said.

“It’s right that we have a new Chancellor. And now what I’m determined to do is make sure that works.”

Presented with some bleak briefings from her own MPs, Ms Truss said she did not think people would want to hear about “internal discussions in the Conservative Party”.

Labour opened up a 36-point poll lead on Monday, the largest for any party since October 1997, according to a survey of 2,000 eligible voters by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

Asked what she would say to colleagues convinced the party is going to lose because of her actions, Ms Truss said they should be “focusing on the people of the United Kingdom and how we deliver for them”.

“We were elected on the Conservative manifesto in 2019 to level up our country, to provide more opportunities, to deliver for our public services,” she said.

“That’s what I’m focused on doing. And I don’t think people want to hear about internal discussions in the Conservative Party.