Tensions flare in Senedd as Mark Drakeford clashes with Andrew RT Davies

Mark Drakeford

Tensions flared in the Welsh Parliament as First Minister Mark Drakeford accused the leader of the Welsh Conservatives of claiming “some sort of moral high ground”.

Mr Drakeford raised his voice and pointed his finger at Andrew RT Davies as he referred to the “mess” the Tories had made of budgets and the country’s reputation.

Those sitting around Mr Drakeford nodded and banged their desks.

Addressing Mr Davies, Mr Drakeford said: “It is shocking. It is absolutely shocking to me that you think that you can turn up here this afternoon, with the mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country, to the reputation of this country around the world, that you promise those people that there will be more to come.

“And you think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”