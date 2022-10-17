Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 17

UK NewsPublished:

Monday’s papers continue with coverage of Tory party turmoil.

British newspapers

The threats to Liz Truss’s spot in the top job are splashed across the mastheads.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror,  the i and Metro all lead on pressure from within the party.

The Guardian and Financial Times write Ms Truss is fighting “for survival”, while The Independent quotes MPs as saying “the game is up”.

Former leadership Tory contender Penny Mordaunt has written in The Daily Telegraph to call for unity behind the PM while The Times reports “secret talks” are discussing a new leader.

The Daily Mail says a plot to “topple Truss” will take place this week.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star writes the King will auction off the Queen’s horses.

