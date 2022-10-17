Wealthy journalist wins fight with estranged wife over length of marriage

Angela Jilina divorce case

A wealthy journalist has won a High Court fight with his estranged wife over how long they were married.

Angela Jilina, 49, and Walid Abu-Zalaf, 64, who have links to former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, had asked Mr Justice Mostyn to make decisions related to when their marriage broke down.

Ms Jilina, who comes from Russia, said the marriage broke down in 2020, Mr Abu-Zalaf, editor of Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, said it broke down in 2013.

Lawyers had told Mr Justice Mostyn that his ruling would affect how much Ms Jilina walks away with under a prenuptial agreement – and indicated that hundreds of thousands of pounds were at stake.

The judge had considered arguments at a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, and ruled in favour of Mr Abu-Zalaf on Monday.

He said the case was “only about money”.

Angela Jilina, 49, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

Mr Justice Mostyn heard that Ms Jilina and Mr Abu-Zalaf had run up lawyers’ bills of more than £400,000 between them – and suggested that the case was unique.

Ms Jilina told the judge how she had been involved with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, and how she and Mr Abu-Zalaf had attended the wedding of the Blairs’ daughter Kathryn three years ago.

The judge also heard Mr Blair and Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, had once been among dinner guests at their London home.

Mr Justice Mostyn was told how Ms Jilina and Mr Abu-Zalaf had married in 2012.

A family court judge had granted a decree nisi in 2013, a decree which signals the end of a marriage, after an application by Ms Jilina.

But he was told the decree nisi had never been made absolute, a move which legally ends a marriage.

Ms Jilina says there was reconciliation in 2014 and the marriage finally broke down in 2020.

She says the 2013 decree nisi is “now antiquated and stale”, should be rescinded, and wants to issue a fresh divorce petition.

Mr Abu-Zalaf told the judge “we never reconciled” and said they were only “technically married”.

He wants the 2013 decree nisi to be made absolute.

“The wife’s position is superficially curious and the facts of this case are very unlikely to be repeated in the future,” said Mr Justice Mostyn in a written ruling.

“One might ask: why does it matter whether she is divorced pursuant to the 15 November 2013 decree, or pursuant to a divorce order yet to be made?