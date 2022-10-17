Notification Settings

Accused denies manslaughter of woman hit by car

UK NewsPublished:

Ian Curson pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of Caragh Eaton and will face trial next year.

Barrow upon Soar death

A 42-year-old man will face trial next year after denying the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Ian Curson is accused of unlawfully killing Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6.

Caragh Eaton
Caragh Eaton (Family handout/Leicestershire Police/PA)

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, appeared at the city’s Crown Court on Monday and spoke only to confirm his name and not guilty pleas to charges of manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

The defendant, who appeared via a video-link to HMP Leicester, made an unsuccessful bail application during the half-hour hearing.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC told Curson he would face a trial lasting around nine days, setting a provisional trial date of April 11.

