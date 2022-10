Father charged with murder of wife and 12-year-old daughter

A mother and daughter were found dead at their home in Suffolk (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife and 12-year-old daughter who were found dead at their home in Suffolk.

The bodies of Louise Nash and her 43-year-old mother Jillu Nash were discovered at a property in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, on September 8.

A 46-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he remained under police arrest.

A 46-year-old man from Great Waldingfield is due to appear at court tomorrow charged with two counts of murder, in connection with the deaths of mother and daughter Jillu & Louise Nash. Read more here >> https://t.co/zrrhM733gP — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) October 16, 2022

Suffolk Police said he was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on Saturday evening.

In an update on Sunday, the force said Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, had been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An inquest into the deaths, which opened on October 7, heard that the property was the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash who were husband and wife and lived at the property “with their 12-year-old daughter Louise who had severe learning difficulties”.