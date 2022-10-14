Edinburgh theatre ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of death of Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane

An Edinburgh theatre has said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Robbie Coltrane.

Coltrane’s agent said the actor died aged 72 on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

In 1978, at the age of 28, he appeared in the first theatre production of The Slab Boys at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh.

The theatre said on Friday: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the inimitable Robbie Coltrane, who appeared at the Traverse in the first production of John Byrne’s iconic Slab Boys.

“His energy, wit and skill will be remembered for many years to come and our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950, Coltrane was the son of teacher and pianist Jean Ross and general practitioner Ian Baxter McMillan, and was educated at independent school Glenalmond College in Perth and Kinross.

He later attended Glasgow School of Art (GSA) and Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh and moved into acting in his 20s.

Sam de Santis, GSA’s creative network manager, paid tribute to the “much-loved” actor.

He said: “We are all saddened to hear the news of the death of Robbie Coltrane. He is a much-loved GSA alumnus who will be missed by us all.

“Whilst internationally known for his acting career Robbie embodied the way in which studying at an art school opens up myriad opportunities to realise creative potential.