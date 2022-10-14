Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher

A dead man has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher.
Neil Maxwell died from suicide in April 2019 – two months after Leah, 19, vanished, police say.
Earlier this week, detectives searching for Leah found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.
They began searching the house after a tip off from a member of the public on Monday.
A murder inquiry was opened after Leah’s rucksack and other belongings were found.
A post-mortem examination was expected to be done on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.
Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said previously: “Leah’s family and friends remain uppermost in our thoughts at this extremely difficult time.”