Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher

UK NewsPublished:

Neil Maxwell died from suicide in April 2019 – two months after Leah, 19, vanished.

Murder suspect Neil Maxwell
A dead man has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher.

Neil Maxwell died from suicide in April 2019 – two months after Leah, 19, vanished, police say.

Earlier this week, detectives searching for Leah found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

Leah Croucher missing
Leah, 19, vanished two months before the main suspect in her murder died from suicide (Thames Valley Police/PA)

They began searching the house after a tip off from a member of the public on Monday.

A murder inquiry was opened after Leah’s rucksack and other belongings were found.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be done on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said previously: “Leah’s family and friends remain uppermost in our thoughts at this extremely difficult time.”

